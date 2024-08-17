Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18,068.67

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a total market cap of $70.50 million and approximately $18,068.67 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000772 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked Matic Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 153,730,403 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 153,732,754.58024958. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.45555966 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $36,567.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

