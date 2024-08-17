Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,838.0 days.
Lion Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LIOPF remained flat at $8.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. Lion has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.13.
Lion Company Profile
