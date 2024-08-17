LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Shares Down 10.6%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. 8,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 10,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

LiveWorld Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. The company has a market cap of $6.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.45.

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. LiveWorld had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

