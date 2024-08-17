Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Raised by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1,085.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LMT traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $560.13. 912,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,350. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $564.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

