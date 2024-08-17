LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Price Performance

OTCMKTS LPKFF remained flat at $9.14 during trading hours on Friday. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells laser-based solutions for the technology industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment supplies electronic equipment for manufacturing and assembly of printed circuit board prototypes for public organizations, such as research institutes, universities, and schools, as well as development departments of industrial companies.

