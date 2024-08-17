LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Price Performance
OTCMKTS LPKFF remained flat at $9.14 during trading hours on Friday. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile
