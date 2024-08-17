Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 8,606,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 32,144,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

LCID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

