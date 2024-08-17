Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$32.00 at National Bankshares

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$30.75 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold to a moderate buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.73.

Shares of LUG opened at C$25.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.39. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

