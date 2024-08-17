Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Short Interest Up 25.9% in July

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,459,800 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 12,277,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.5 days.

OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $9.37. 19,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 173.33%.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

