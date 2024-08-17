Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:MCBC remained flat at $14.82 during midday trading on Friday. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $509.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

