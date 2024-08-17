Macy’s (NYSE:M) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on M. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.10.

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 590.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

