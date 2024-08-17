Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.97, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.50. 948,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,515. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

