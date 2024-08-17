Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $136.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 43,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,050. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $511.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.06. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

