Main Street Capital Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Main Street Capital in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.15 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Main Street Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $132.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAIN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MAIN opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,435,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,518,000 after purchasing an additional 71,698 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,150,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,069,000 after buying an additional 141,312 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,881,000 after buying an additional 17,623 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 405,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after acquiring an additional 85,995 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 359,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

