Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. 10,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 527% from the average session volume of 1,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful. It offers savings and fixed deposits, and current accounts; and housing and personal loans, project financing, overdrafts, and trade financing, as well as remittance services.

