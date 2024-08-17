Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Mapfre Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

About Mapfre

(Get Free Report)

Mapfre, SA engages in insurance, finance, securities, investment, and services business worldwide. The company offers life and non-life; health; accident; property and casualty protection comprising automobile and homeowner insurance, personal third-party liability and asset insurance, etc.; savings and investment; retirement; burial; travel; and leisure insurance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.