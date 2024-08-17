Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,899,800 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 7,165,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 640.3 days.
Mapfre Price Performance
Mapfre stock remained flat at $1.99 during trading hours on Friday. Mapfre has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.
About Mapfre
