Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Receives $1,626.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,626.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,548.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,565.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,533.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Markel Group has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

