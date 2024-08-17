McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $95.71 and a 52 week high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

