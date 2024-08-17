Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CEO Frank Kavanaugh Buys 13,961 Shares of Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Kavanaugh acquired 13,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $169,486.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 192,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,540.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Kavanaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 38,365 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $45,347.43.

On Friday, May 24th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 37,920 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $44,138.88.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 38,510 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,670.34.

On Monday, May 20th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 4,975 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $5,562.05.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDRR opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53.

Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Medalist Diversified REIT comprises 0.2% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 1.76% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

