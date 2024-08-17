Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.60. 5,374,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,440. The company has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.