Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,369,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 3,267,469 shares.The stock last traded at $5.10 and had previously closed at $5.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.82.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

