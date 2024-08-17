Merchants Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.66. 286,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $359.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.70 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 23.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $201,292.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,727.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $268,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 88,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,738.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,292.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,727.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

