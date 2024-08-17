MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 11,487 shares.The stock last traded at $16.97 and had previously closed at $16.67.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65.

About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

