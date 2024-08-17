Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.1% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,874,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,654. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.82 and its 200-day moving average is $155.92. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.