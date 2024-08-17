Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 405,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.12. 88,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,531. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.32. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $90.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 7,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $649,577.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,008,776.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 7,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $649,577.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,459 shares of company stock worth $4,842,108 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1,857.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.