Minto Apartment (MI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Minto Apartment Price Performance

About Minto Apartment

(Get Free Report)

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.