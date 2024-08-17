Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,558,000 after buying an additional 552,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 228,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,599,000 after buying an additional 50,008 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.00. 1,950,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,742. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.95.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

