Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.14. 60,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,196. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day moving average is $114.45. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $124.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.