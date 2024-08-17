Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 432.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH traded down $7.44 on Friday, hitting $583.40. 577,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,030. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $593.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $532.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price objective (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.43.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

