Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 4,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 13,123 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,819,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,891. The stock has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.98. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $102.27 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

