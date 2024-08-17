Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,370,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

