Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $900,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.29.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,800 shares of company stock worth $11,655,728 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FI stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.32. 3,799,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.22. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $167.43. The company has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

