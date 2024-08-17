Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,032 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,939 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,643,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,353. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $108.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $193.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

