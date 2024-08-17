Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 356,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 219,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 98,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.45. 76,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,355. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.65.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

