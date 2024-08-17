Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 86,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 21,747 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,415,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.06. The stock had a trading volume of 405,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,625. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $65.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.