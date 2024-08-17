Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

INDA stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,546 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

