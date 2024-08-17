MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXTFree Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of MIXT remained flat at $14.55 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $353.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,718,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.