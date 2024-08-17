MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of MIXT remained flat at $14.55 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $353.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,718,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

