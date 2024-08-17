MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Up 24.2% in July

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 958,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MMTec stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 204,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.24% of MMTec as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMTec Price Performance

MMTec stock remained flat at $0.26 on Friday. 346,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. MMTec has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

