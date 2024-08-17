Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

TAP stock opened at $53.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 96,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,101 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after acquiring an additional 336,496 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

