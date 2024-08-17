Moonbeam Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $133.41 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00034575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,132,539,646 coins and its circulating supply is 893,464,381 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.