Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

Shares of MSDL stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSDL. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 16.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,780,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,898,000 after acquiring an additional 250,167 shares during the last quarter.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

