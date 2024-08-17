Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Christine Ortiz Sells 8,800 Shares

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $20.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.02.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Quarry LP raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 341.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth $1,999,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 199,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 64,975 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,031,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

