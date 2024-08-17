Myria (MYRIA) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges

Myria (MYRIA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Myria has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Myria token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Myria has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $734,936.24 worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Myria Profile

Myria launched on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. The official website for Myria is myria.com.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 21,654,230,814 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00205839 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $797,112.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

