N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) CEO Sells $1,927,708.12 in Stock

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) CEO John Pagliuca sold 150,956 shares of N-able stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,927,708.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,465,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,712,468.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

N-able Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NABL opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 0.47. N-able, Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.48.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. N-able had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NABL. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in N-able by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 92,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 45,610 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of N-able by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 99,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 34,973 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 2,146,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,698,000 after acquiring an additional 226,532 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of N-able by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

