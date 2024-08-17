N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Director Sells $271,148.00 in Stock

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) Director Ann Johnson sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $271,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,113.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

N-able Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE NABL opened at $12.79 on Friday. N-able, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. N-able had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. N-able’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NABL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in N-able by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,813,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 116,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in N-able by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,114,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after purchasing an additional 371,013 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of N-able by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,847,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,735,000 after purchasing an additional 635,200 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of N-able by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 2,146,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,698,000 after buying an additional 226,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of N-able in the second quarter valued at about $10,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

