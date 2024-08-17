Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHB. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 769,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 91.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bar Harbor Bankshares

In related news, Director Scott G. Toothaker purchased 4,476 shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $115,570.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 5,466 shares of company stock valued at $140,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of BHB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 88,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,127. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 18.86%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

