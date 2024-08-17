Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $886,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,513.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 819,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,215,000 after purchasing an additional 787,704 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,742,000 after acquiring an additional 628,889 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,131.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,410,000 after buying an additional 410,621 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,575,000 after acquiring an additional 314,458 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13,428.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 315,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.30. 301,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,301. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $122.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

