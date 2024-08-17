Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 115 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,786 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,021,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.18. 3,819,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,891. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.98. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $102.27 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $159.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

