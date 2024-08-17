Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 18.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $543.70. 910,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,202. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.38 and a 12-month high of $555.35. The company has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

