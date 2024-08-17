Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,851,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344,121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,719,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,450 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,409,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,914,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1,267.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 289,061 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PNW stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $86.45. The company had a trading volume of 749,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,030. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.41.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

